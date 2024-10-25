12 Reasons to join 12th Phl Electric Vehicle Summit

Pasay City, Philippines—The green light is on for the unstoppable movement to spark the change and drive electric as the Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP) mounts the 12th edition of the annual Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit (PEVS).

“Rain or shine, the revolutionary electric vehicle (EV) summit and expo will go on to showcase the latest trends and innovations that would further drive the shift to electric mobility,” said EVAP President Edmund A. Araga. “With the theme ‘Spark Change, Drive Electric,’ the three-day event is gathering thought leaders, EV manufacturers, enthusiasts, students, and everyone who is curious and interested about the bright prospects of shifting to EV mobility.”

Here are 12 best reasons why you should drop by at the 12th PEVS happening at the SMX Convention Center Manila in Pasay City from October 24 to 26, 2024:

1. Be amazed by the showcase of latest EVs. The three-day expo is gathering the biggest and best brands offering EV in the local market today. An entire day would not be enough to enjoy every showcase of the present and future of mobility.

2. Sign up to test drive. A number of EV car exhibitors are offering quick test drives so you could actually experience driving the latest EVs. Be sure to bring your valid driver’s license before signing up.

3. Get updated on the state of local EV industry. A plenary session happening in the afternoon of Day 1 will ignite the discussion about the current market trends, challenges, government policies, incentives, opportunities, and everything EV.

4. Debunk the myths about EV driving. ‘Sparking the Change for EV Consumer Adoption’ session on Day 1 will highlight actual EV owners’ experiences, break misconceptions, and underline the benefits of driving EV.

5. Check out EV safety sessions. EVAP is culminating its 4-part EV Training Series with safety sessions for engineers, technicians, and fire fighters.

6. AFEVA conducts policy dialogue. The ASEAN Federation of Electric Vehicle Associations (AFEVA) is convening members for a public policy dialogue on Day 2. Get first-hand information about how neighboring countries in Southeast Asia are doing their part to promote EVs.

7. Know the latest about EV charging infrastructure. How is the charging infrastructure expanding across the country? Get the answer straight from the industry experts and public leaders in a panel discussion on Day 2.

8. Be awed by EV technology presentations. Various EV manufacturers and brands will showcase their latest innovations in between sessions throughout the 3-day conference.

9. Connect sustainability and electric mobility. A Day 2 afternoon session will focus on sustainability with the use of EVs. Find out how you could help protect the environment and promote a green future with the shift to EV.

10. Spark the change among the youth. There are presentations, discussions, and sessions targeting the academe, particularly the students. PEVS aims to start the spark among Gen Z and Alpha Gen participants as well.

11. Meet and network with fellow EV enthusiasts. Three days will surely be a short time meeting new acquaintances, contacts, and friends among fellow EV enthusiasts in the vast exhibition and conference halls. Let’s create a friendly community together!

12. Be among 12 raffle winners of e-scooters! To further bolster the excitement, 12 e-scooters will be given away to mark the 12th edition of PEVS. Visitors are advised o visit and interact with the exhibit booths of EVAP’s partners to obtain the chance to win one of those e-mobility rides throughout the 3-day summit.

Admission to the event is FREE.