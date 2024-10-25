10 signs that your diabetes is out of control

If you have diabetes, it’s essential to keep your blood sugar (glucose) levels under control. When your glucose levels go up and down too much, you may start to feel irritable, tired or sluggish. These changes in blood glucose levels can also harm your health over time, potentially causing damage to various parts of your body. Some of the most serious complications related to diabetes include stroke, heart disease, kidney disease (called nephropathy), nerve damage (neuropathy) and vision problems (retinopathy).

However, not everyone with diabetes will have the same symptoms. In fact, many people with type 2 diabetes may not experience any noticeable signs at all. Others may feel generally well but could still have issues with high or low blood glucose levels without knowing it. For this reason, it’s important to be aware of certain signs and symptoms that might indicate your blood glucose levels are not well managed.

Common signs and symptoms of uncontrolled diabetes include:

1. Unexplained Weight Loss. If you notice that you’re losing weight without trying, it could be a sign that your blood glucose is out of control. Even if you’re eating normally, your body may start breaking down muscle and fat for energy because it can’t use glucose properly. This leads to unexpected and unintentional weight loss.

2. Increased Hunger (Polyphagia). When your body is unable to properly use glucose for energy, it sends signals to your brain that you’re hungry. As a result, you might find yourself feeling hungry all the time, even after eating large meals.

3. Frequent Urination (Polyuria). When your blood glucose is too high, your kidneys work overtime to remove the excess glucose from your bloodstream. This results in increased urination. You may notice that you’re going to the bathroom more often, even waking up during the night to urinate.

4. Increased Thirst (Polydipsia). With all the extra urination, your body starts losing more water. To make up for this fluid loss, you’ll feel excessively thirsty. You may find yourself drinking water constantly but still feeling parched.

5. Fatigue. Since glucose isn’t getting into your cells properly due to a lack of insulin or because your body is resistant to insulin, your body can’t produce enough energy. As a result, you may feel persistently tired or fatigued, even after resting or sleeping.