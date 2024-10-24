Vengeful cleric returns in ‘The Fiery Priest 2’

Father Kim Haeil, a hot-tempered cleric with a passion for justice, returns to track down corrupt politicians, dirty police and a major drug cartel in The Fiery Priest 2 — a new series coming 8 November to Disney+.

When a young altar boy collapses from a drug overdose during a memorial service at Gudam Cathedral, Father Kim Haeil once again finds himself in pursuit of justice. Traveling to Busan with his trusty partners in tow, Father Kim will disguise himself as a seminary teacher while secretly investigating an underground drug network that preys on society’s most vulnerable.

Starring Kim Namgil as Kim Haeil, a former intelligence agent turned priest; Lee Hanee as prosecutor Park Kyoungsun; and Kim Sungkyun as bumbling detective Gu Daeyoung, The Fiery Priest 2 is written by Park Jaebeom and directed by Park Boram.

The Fiery Priest 2 joins an ever-expanding library of unmissable APAC titles available for viewers to enjoy on Disney+. Fans of police comedies can now enjoy Seoul Busters, about a team of Korea’s worst detectives who begin to turn things around, and Flex X Cop, about the son of a wealthy Korean conglomerate owner who gets parachuted into a new role with the police’s Violent Crimes Unit and so much more.

Stream The Fiery Priest 2 from 8 November on Disney+.