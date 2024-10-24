Stallions secure breakthrough win

Manuel L. Quezon University (MLQU) posted a masterful 74-67 win over University of Makati in the National Athletic Association of Schools, Colleges and Universities juniors basketball tournament last Tuesday at the West Rembo Sports Complex.

But for MLQU sports director Carlos Fenequito, it was more than just a victory.

Fenequito said their triumph is something to celebrate as it marked their first win since 2022 when the league shut down due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The school is longing for the win. Even one game is a big thing for them,” said Fenequito, a former University of Santo Tomas standout in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines.

“When the team won, everybody was posting it on social media, even the teachers.”

Marco Stephen Matrimonio fired 29 points, five rebounds, and five assists for the Stallions, who opened their season with a victory.

With their morale soaring high, Fenequito believes that his wards will go all out as they face powerhouse Enderun Colleges on Saturday.

“The pressure on winning, it will come. But we’ll focus on the players with passion and purpose who are studying and that’s where the program is built,” Fenequito said.

“We believe in their training and the coaches’ guidance. Our players are really good.”