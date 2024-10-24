'Pray for Bicol': Bishop urged

Bishop Joel Baylon of Legazpi has urged the public to pray for those affected by the widespread flooding in the Bicol Region caused by severe tropical storm "Kristine."
In an interview with Radio Veritas, Baylon said the massive flooding was the worst Albay has experienced in three decades.
"In the last 30 years, this is the worst flooding we have experienced here in Albay. Kaya't ang aking panawagan sa ngalan ng aking mga kababayan, the faithful diocese of Legazpi, ang hingi lang po namin panalangin at tulong para sa mga nasalanta ng baha lalo na ang nasa evacuation centers (That's why my appeal on behalf of my countrymen, the faithful diocese of Legazpi, is just to ask for prayers and help for those especially in the evacuation centers)," Baylon said.
The bishop said that many roads in the province were flooded and covered by landslides due to the ongoing widening projects.
He expressed dismay over unjust activities, such as the destruction of nature, which he considers one of the main causes of widespread flooding in Albay.
"Hindi maiwasang maipagkaila na ito ay bahagi na rin ng walang pakundangang pagsira ng kapaligiran ng bundok dito, ng quarrying, at pagbubukas ng mga kalsada na hindi responsable... Pagbubungkal ng lupa kaya tuloy wala nang kahoy na magpapalalim ng ugat na makakapitan at mananatiling matatag ang lupa kahit malakas ang ulan (It cannot be denied that this is also part of the irresponsible destruction of the environment here, of quarrying, and the irresponsible road widening projects... Tilling the land so that there will be no wood to deepen the roots that can cling to the ground so they could remain stable even when it rains heavily)," he pointed out.
The Archdiocese of Caceres in Naga City has opened at least 25 parishes and church institutions, including the Minor Basilica of Our Lady of Peñafrancia and the Jesuit-run Ateneo de Naga University, as temporary evacuation centers for affected individuals.
Polangui Parish Church in Albay sheltered over 82 families, or about 278 individuals, during the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm "Kristine."
However, as floodwaters entered the church, the elderly, pregnant women, lactating mothers, and their infants were moved to higher ground within the church.
The Naga Metropolitan Cathedral, known as "the Mother of All Bicol Churches," and St. Bartholomew Parish in Baao, Albay were also submerged in floodwaters, reaching knee-high levels.
Archdiocese of Manila provides aid
Meanwhile, the social arm of the Archdiocese of Manila released P1.2 million as initial aid for the Bicol dioceses that were severely devastated by the tropical storm.
Six dioceses in the region will receive P200,000 each from Caritas Manila, including the Archdiocese of Caceres and the Diocese of Libmanan in Camarines Sur; Diocese of Virac, Catanduanes; Diocese of Daet, Camarines Norte; Diocese of Legazpi, Albay; and Diocese of Sorsogon.
Caritas Manila executive director Fr. Anton CT. Pascual said the institution focuses on relief and rehabilitation to immediately meet the needs of typhoon victims, such as food, water, and hygiene kits.
For those who wish to share cash donations, they can visit the Facebook page of Caritas Manila for complete bank account details.
In-kind donations can be dropped off at the Caritas Manila compound at 2002 Jesus St., Pandacan, Manila, or at the Radio Veritas office at 162 West Ave. corner EDSA, Quezon City.