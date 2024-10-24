'Pray for Bicol': Bishop urged

Bishop Joel Baylon of Legazpi has urged the public to pray for those affected by the widespread flooding in the Bicol Region caused by severe tropical storm "Kristine."

In an interview with Radio Veritas, Baylon said the massive flooding was the worst Albay has experienced in three decades.

"In the last 30 years, this is the worst flooding we have experienced here in Albay. Kaya't ang aking panawagan sa ngalan ng aking mga kababayan, the faithful diocese of Legazpi, ang hingi lang po namin panalangin at tulong para sa mga nasalanta ng baha lalo na ang nasa evacuation centers (That's why my appeal on behalf of my countrymen, the faithful diocese of Legazpi, is just to ask for prayers and help for those especially in the evacuation centers)," Baylon said.

The bishop said that many roads in the province were flooded and covered by landslides due to the ongoing widening projects.

He expressed dismay over unjust activities, such as the destruction of nature, which he considers one of the main causes of widespread flooding in Albay.

"Hindi maiwasang maipagkaila na ito ay bahagi na rin ng walang pakundangang pagsira ng kapaligiran ng bundok dito, ng quarrying, at pagbubukas ng mga kalsada na hindi responsable... Pagbubungkal ng lupa kaya tuloy wala nang kahoy na magpapalalim ng ugat na makakapitan at mananatiling matatag ang lupa kahit malakas ang ulan (It cannot be denied that this is also part of the irresponsible destruction of the environment here, of quarrying, and the irresponsible road widening projects... Tilling the land so that there will be no wood to deepen the roots that can cling to the ground so they could remain stable even when it rains heavily)," he pointed out.

The Archdiocese of Caceres in Naga City has opened at least 25 parishes and church institutions, including the Minor Basilica of Our Lady of Peñafrancia and the Jesuit-run Ateneo de Naga University, as temporary evacuation centers for affected individuals.

Polangui Parish Church in Albay sheltered over 82 families, or about 278 individuals, during the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm "Kristine."