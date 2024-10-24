PBA to donate Game 1 proceeds to ‘Kristine’ victims

The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) is donating all the proceeds of Game 1 of its Governors’ Cup best-of-seven finals series between defending champion TNT Tropang Giga and Barangay Ginebra San Miguel to the victims of severe tropical storm “Kristine.”

League chairman Ricky Vargas and vice chairman Alfrancis Chua made the announcement during the best-of-seven championship series press conference held Thursday at The Atrium in Enderun Colleges in Taguig City.

Game 1 is set on Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

“Chairman and I talked about it. We decided that we’ll donate all the proceeds of Sunday’s game. Chairman will take care of how and where we will distribute the little help that we can hand to our unfortunate fellow Filipinos,” Chua said.

The Ginebra governor also urged others to extend help to those affected by “Kristine,” which has battered and inundated parts of Luzon, Visayas and some areas of Mindanao for days.

“Again, we’re here preparing for Sunday’s game while they are uncertain if they’ll still have roofs above their heads and food to eat,” Chua added.

“Let’s pray for them and for those who can extend help please let’s help them.”

Vargas said that the proceeds of the series opener will be handed to Alagang Kapatid Foundation.

“We’ll entrust the proceeds to Alagang Kapatid of the TV5 Foundation. And Alagang Kapatid will report on how they used the proceeds given to them by the PBA,” the TNT board representative said.

Tropang Giga head coach and former Gilas mentor Chot Reyes also pledged to rally the national team members to chip in.

“In Gilas we have a tradition that during calamities, typhoons or earthquakes, the players always chip in. They always contribute. Gilas players are always extending help and donations. Then we’ll hand it to Alagang Kapatid,” Reyes said.

“Kristine” continues its onslaught with tropical cyclone wind signal no. 3 raised in Northern Luzon.