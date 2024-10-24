PCSO delivers 3,000 food packs to typhoon-affected Ilocos Norte residents

Residents of Ilocos Norte, severely impacted by Typhoon Julian in September, received much-needed assistance as the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) delivered 3,000 food packs on Friday, 4 October 2024.

The PCSO Corporate Planning Department spearheaded the turnover of the food packs to the office of Governor Mathew Manotoc and the office of Congressman Sandro Marcos with the assistance of the PCSO Ilocos Branch Office.