Courts nationwide join PCSO’s Charity Day

The Supreme Court (SC), through the Office of the Court Administrator (OCA), has mandated all first and second-level courts nationwide to actively participate in the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) observance of the National Day of Charity on 30 October.

PCSO general manager Mel Robles reported this Sunday and expressed optimism about the successful holding of the event. He also expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support and backing from various government agencies especially the SC and the private sector.

“We are thrilled to have the backing of various government offices, particularly the Supreme Court, which has recognized PCSO as the lead agency in this endeavor,” Robles said.

In Circular 294-2024, dated 11 October and signed by Court Administrator Raul B. Villanueva, court employees have been urged to fully support the celebration, especially the PCSO's "Kawanggawa Para sa Kapwa" project.

The circular was in response to a letter sent by Robles and Chairman Felix P. Reyes last 9 September, during which they proposed that the SC consider the implementation of the “Kawanggawa Para sa sa Kapwa” program during the National Day of Charity celebration.

This program aims to inspire government agencies, non-government organizations, civic groups, and private entities to engage in charitable and philanthropic activities that positively impact communities and improve lives.

To recall, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. issued Proclamation 598 on 13 June of this year, designating 30 October as the National Day of Charity and naming the PCSO as the lead agency for the event.

In signing the proclamation, President Marcos cited Section 9, Article 2 of the Constitution, which mandates the promotion of a just and dynamic social order to ensure the prosperity and independence of the nation and free the people from poverty through policies that provide social services, promote full employment, improve the standard of living and quality of life for all.

“Bagong Pilipinas, as the overarching theme of the administration’s brand of governance and leadership, calls for deep and fundamental transformations in all sectors of society and government, and visions to emphasize compassion, solidarity, and social responsibility among Filipinos,” the proclamation stated.

Villanueva's circular emphasizes that, under Proclamation 598, the PCSO is tasked with leading, coordinating, and overseeing the observance of the National Day of Charity, as well as identifying relevant programs, activities, and projects for the celebration.

He also noted that all national government agencies and instrumentalities are expected to participate in this important initiative.