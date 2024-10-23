Why Belle Dolls are both cute and healthy

No, Belle Dolls are not distant cousins of Barbie. They are better than the latest fad, Labubu plush dolls. What makes these dolls truly distinctive -- aside from the animated figures printed on the packaging -- are the benefits they offer, making them not only unique but a must-have.

While a real plush or stuffed version is undeniably on many wish lists, for now, these adorable dolls are stirring curiosity and generating palpable clamor and support. Yes, they are currently a major mover in the beauty and wellness market. This product line, which is both cute and healthy, is Rein Anicoche Tan’s gift to all.

A thing of beauty

The most famous phrase from John Keats’ “Endymion” poem is, without a doubt, the guiding force behind these latest creations by Tan. Indeed, we cannot deny that a beautiful object or individual brings lasting happiness. Anything that embodies beauty, or contributes to it, always brings enjoyment, happiness and pleasure to individuals and groups alike.

These FDA and Halal-approved beauty and wellness supplements and juices deliver just that. Each Belle Doll drink features a cute doll image representing it, printed on visually appealing packaging in soft shades of pastel, caramel, latte and chocolate.

The healthy drink options include Stemcell Juice Drink (Strawberry Lychee Iced Tea), Chocolate Drink (Dark Chocolate), Collagen Juice Drink (Kiwi, Avocado, Cucumber), Healthy Coffee (Caramel Macchiato Original Blend), as well as two supplements: Vitamin C Capsule and Pure Glutathione Capsule.

In a speech, Tan said: “The word Belle means beautiful, and the doll images are adorable, making identification easy.”

“I developed these Belle Dolls drinks because I want all of us to take time to prioritize our health and well-being,” says the Beautéderm chief executive officer. “In these fast-paced times, health and wellness are no longer just part of a slogan or a campaign -- they have truly become a person’s wealth. In the end, by consuming these drinks and supplements, we reap the results.”

Tan continued: “Before I even introduced these to the market, ginamit ko talaga sila and kita niyo naman ang resulta (I used them myself, and as you can see, the results are evident). I am now 97 pounds, with a 23.5-inch waistline. I’m 43 years old, but my skin glows, is firm and healthy. This is a revolutionary brand for men and women everywhere. It’s revolutionary because it delivers results surely and effectively.”