Why Belle Dolls are both cute and healthy

No, Belle Dolls are not distant cousins of Barbie. They are better than the latest fad, Labubu plush dolls. What makes these dolls truly distinctive -- aside from the animated figures printed on the packaging -- are the benefits they offer, making them not only unique but a must-have.
While a real plush or stuffed version is undeniably on many wish lists, for now, these adorable dolls are stirring curiosity and generating palpable clamor and support. Yes, they are currently a major mover in the beauty and wellness market. This product line, which is both cute and healthy, is Rein Anicoche Tan’s gift to all.
A thing of beauty
The most famous phrase from John Keats’ “Endymion” poem is, without a doubt, the guiding force behind these latest creations by Tan. Indeed, we cannot deny that a beautiful object or individual brings lasting happiness. Anything that embodies beauty, or contributes to it, always brings enjoyment, happiness and pleasure to individuals and groups alike.
These FDA and Halal-approved beauty and wellness supplements and juices deliver just that. Each Belle Doll drink features a cute doll image representing it, printed on visually appealing packaging in soft shades of pastel, caramel, latte and chocolate.
The healthy drink options include Stemcell Juice Drink (Strawberry Lychee Iced Tea), Chocolate Drink (Dark Chocolate), Collagen Juice Drink (Kiwi, Avocado, Cucumber), Healthy Coffee (Caramel Macchiato Original Blend), as well as two supplements: Vitamin C Capsule and Pure Glutathione Capsule.
In a speech, Tan said: “The word Belle means beautiful, and the doll images are adorable, making identification easy.”
“I developed these Belle Dolls drinks because I want all of us to take time to prioritize our health and well-being,” says the Beautéderm chief executive officer. “In these fast-paced times, health and wellness are no longer just part of a slogan or a campaign -- they have truly become a person’s wealth. In the end, by consuming these drinks and supplements, we reap the results.”
Tan continued: “Before I even introduced these to the market, ginamit ko talaga sila and kita niyo naman ang resulta (I used them myself, and as you can see, the results are evident). I am now 97 pounds, with a 23.5-inch waistline. I’m 43 years old, but my skin glows, is firm and healthy. This is a revolutionary brand for men and women everywhere. It’s revolutionary because it delivers results surely and effectively.”
Sparkle artists shine
Sparkle stars Miguel Tanfelix, Ysabel Ortega, Sofia Pablo and Shaira Diaz were welcomed by Tan as the Belle Dolls ambassadors during a recent launch held at Novotel Cubao in Quezon City.
“When choosing an endorser, attitude matters,” the beauty and wellness maven said. “Ysabel, Miguel, Sofia and Shaira exude sincerity and grace. I admire their growth and love their youthful energy.”
She added, “They know what they’re advocating for: a healthy lifestyle supported by healthy products. We should prioritize health and wellness, ensuring that we consume the right supplements, drinks and juices.”
Wearing a golden Mark Bumgarner dress with dainty ribbon accents, Tan, along with the chosen ambassadors, were all made up, glammed up and styled to perfection. The Sparkle talents expressed their gratitude and happiness now that they are officially part of the Beautéderm family and have been selected as the faces of Belle Dolls.
“Ms. Rhea Tan is an inspiration to everyone. What we love about her is her commitment to excellence. She knows the business and truly values her consumers. We’re grateful for her trust and for being part of the Belle Dolls family,” said the GMA Sparkle talents.
What made the Belle Dolls launch truly unforgettable were the congenial smiles and warm greetings from the Beautéderm staff, who served as the welcoming committee for the guests. These included members of the entertainment media, bloggers, vloggers and some stars from the Beautéderm family, such as Lorna Tolentino, Sylvia Sanchez, Edgar Allan Guzman, Kakai Bautista, Ervic Vijandre, Thou Reyes and Kimson Tan.
The event was hosted by DJ Cha-Cha and Jai Ho, who kept the atmosphere lively and fun. The glorious food served by Novotel satiated the guests, leaving them, as we say in the vernacular, busog-lusog (satisfied and full).
Catching up with fellow writers and enjoying the warm, sincere hospitality of Rei Anicoche Tan made the launch even more delightful. The presence of Miguel Tanfelix, Ysabel Ortega, Sofia Pablo and Shaira Diaz, along with the main attractions — the Belle Dolls drinks and supplements — made the afternoon truly stellar.