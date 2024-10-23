Nat’l Commission on Indigenous Peoples reverted to OP

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has issued Executive Order (EO) 71, ordering the reversion of control of the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) from the Department of Social Welfare and Development to the Office of the President.

The EO 71 was signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, dated 22 October.

The NCIP, created by Republic Act (RA) 8371, also known as the Indigenous Peoples' Rights Act of 1997, was originally under the OP.

However, with the issuance of EO 67 in 2018, the NCIP was placed under the supervision of the DSWD.

Under the new EO, Marcos directed for the NCIP to be placed under the administrative supervision of the OP.

Section 17, Article VII of the Constitution vests in the President the power of control over all Executive departments, bureaus, and offices and the mandate to ensure the faithful execution of laws.

Marcos said the reversion of OP control over the NCIP is “consistent with the State policy to further promote and recognize the rights of ICCS/IPs (Cultural Communities and/or Indigenous Peoples) within the framework of national unity and development.”

The NCIP is the primary government agency responsible for formulating and implementing policies, plans, and programs to promote and protect the rights and well-being of ICCS/IPs, including the recognition of their ancestral domains and rights.

All other orders, rules and regulations, and other issuances inconsistent with the provisions of EO 71 are repealed or modified accordingly.

The order is effective immediately.