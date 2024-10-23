Just how do you like your siomai? Do you prefer the classic open-top with pure pork filling? Or maybe with crabstick, wrapped in nori or seaweed paper? How about premium siomai with shrimp and scallops? Do you like them regular bite-sized or huge?
However you like your siomai, the new Phat Phuc Siomai Shack has you covered. Whether you prefer your siomai as big as the palm of your hand or more than a quarter kilogram heavy, Phat Phuc’s giant siomai, called Siomao, is sure to impress. It’s as big as the palm of a large hand, with the meat weighing approximately 300 grams.
Since Phat Phuc opened its doors in January this year, their Siomao has been catching the attention of siomai lovers. Located right in the house of its owners, Ira and Jackie Maniquis, they converted their garage into the neighborhood’s siomai haven in Provident Village, Barangay Tañong, Marikina City.
The siomai business actually began with one particular pork siomai recipe that Jackie’s mom experimented with in her kitchen until she perfected it. It became a family favorite, with the grandchildren always requesting it.
“The siomai recipe was further developed into several variants by my son Pancho,” says Jackie, a veteran integrated marketing communications practitioner. “We were then encouraged by friends and loyal customers to sell our siomai commercially so more people could enjoy them. That’s how Phat Phuc Siomai Shack came about.”
The name Phat Phuc was coined from the American English slang “Phat,” meaning highly attractive or excellent, and “Phuc,” a Vietnamese word for luck, good fortune and happiness.
The original Pork Siomai that inspired the business became the core of Phat Phuc’s menu, with three more variants developed by Pancho: Japanese Siomai (seasoned ground pork with kani or crabstick), Cheese Bomb (seasoned ground pork stuffed with cheese) and Premium Siomai (seasoned ground pork with scallops and shrimps). Each order of these variants consists of four pieces, priced at P35 (Pork Siomai), P45 (Japanese Siomai and Cheese Bomb) and P55 (Premium). They are also sold by the dozen at P100, P130 and P160, respectively. Diners can also order siomai platters ranging from 36 pieces (small) to 48 pieces (medium) to 72 pieces (large), priced at P450, P600 and P850, respectively.
The pièce de résistance of Phat Phuc’s menu is the Siomao—a huge siomai-siopao hybrid, stuffed with red egg, Chinese sausage, shiitake mushrooms and chestnuts. It is available for P230 per piece.
All siomai are served with a delicious homemade chili garlic dip.
Phat Phuc also offers Chao Fan—rice with mixed vegetables and special sauce—and Chao Mei, stir-fried noodles with mixed vegetables and special sauce.
More than just offering affordable and delicious siomai, the new food company also presents business opportunities through dealership, not franchising. Fully aware that many people want to start a business but cannot afford the high franchise fees typically required, Jackie and Ira designed Phat Phuc Siomai Shack to provide aspiring entrepreneurs with an opportunity to start a small business. Employees with a regular salary but in need of additional income can earn supplemental income to ease financial burdens.
Phat Phuc Siomai Shack offers two types of business opportunities with no franchise fees, royalties, joining fees or renewal fees.
The first option is the Phat Phuc Negosyante Starter Kit, which provides the essential items needed to start a siomai-selling business. For P50,000 net, the package includes the use of the Phat Phuc name and brand, a Phat Phuc cart, equipment, small wares and an initial stock of siomai. You can set up indoors or outdoors—perfect for bazaars.
The second option is Kabahayan, Kabuhayan, which allows employees with stable jobs to explore their business potential. They can offer siomai products to their neighbors in communities, condominiums or to co-workers. For P14,999, they gain the use of the Phat Phuc name and brand, equipment, small wares and an initial stock of siomai.
Phat Phuc Siomai Shack is a welcome newcomer to the food business. The siomai is delicious, affordable and provides an opportunity to turn it into a profitable venture.