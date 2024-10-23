Just how do you like your siomai? Do you prefer the classic open-top with pure pork filling? Or maybe with crabstick, wrapped in nori or seaweed paper? How about premium siomai with shrimp and scallops? Do you like them regular bite-sized or huge?

However you like your siomai, the new Phat Phuc Siomai Shack has you covered. Whether you prefer your siomai as big as the palm of your hand or more than a quarter kilogram heavy, Phat Phuc’s giant siomai, called Siomao, is sure to impress. It’s as big as the palm of a large hand, with the meat weighing approximately 300 grams.

Since Phat Phuc opened its doors in January this year, their Siomao has been catching the attention of siomai lovers. Located right in the house of its owners, Ira and Jackie Maniquis, they converted their garage into the neighborhood’s siomai haven in Provident Village, Barangay Tañong, Marikina City.