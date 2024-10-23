Cebu Pacific resolves baggage delays at NAIA 3

Budget carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) is currently minimizing baggage delays caused by malfunctioning baggage processing equipment at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3.

At present, CEB is working closely with the New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. (NNIC) and anticipates that things will get better soon. In order to help with the manual loading of baggage from the counters, CEB and NNIC have both sent additional personnel to the affected area and put procedures in place.

The majority of checked baggage is still traveling according to schedule in spite of the technical issues. Both NNIC and CEB hard-working teams are making every effort to speed up baggage deliveries to a select few clients who have encountered delays.