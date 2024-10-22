'Worst flooding in 30 years': Residents seek help as 'Kristine' submerges Bicol

Residents in several areas of the Bicol Region took to social media to post about their situation and plead for help as floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm (TS) "Kristine" reached their communities.

In a Facebook post, Mylce Mella said "no one could have imagined or expected" the prolonged, continuous, and heavy rainfall brought by TS "Kristine."

"While Bicolanos are no strangers to storms, this one is different—it has brought the most severe flooding we've seen in 30 years. Areas that previously had no flooding are now facing devastation," Mella wrote.

"The situation in Naga is particularly critical. The overwhelming number of rescue requests has stretched our current manpower and resources to the limit," she added.

Rescue operations in heavily flooded areas of Naga City continued early Wednesday morning, according to Mayor Son Legacion.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Leni Robredo reiterated an earlier plea for pump boats, as many people have been stuck on the roofs of their houses for several hours, and many of their rescue trucks have stalled due to the floods.

In a separate post, Joana Angela Villame Prianes said it was her first time to experience a waist to chest-deep flood in Ligao City.

"Ngayon ko lang na-witness itong gantong baha sa Ligao, ngayon na lang din napasok ng baha sa bahay after 'Reming' in 2006 (It's my first time witnessing this kind of flood in Ligao, it's the first time that floodwaters entered our home since 'Reming' in 2006)," Prianes said.

Lillan James Espana, who resides in Nabua, Camarines Sur, also said it is only his first time witnessing this kind of flooding.

In an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, Espana said they had to evacuate their car and move themselves to the second floor as floodwaters already reached the inside of their home.

As of Wednesday midnight, the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council Bicol has announced that rescuers were overwhelmed and unable to respond to all rescue calls due to severe flooding.