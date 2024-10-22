‘Kristine’ disrupts 6 power lines in Luzon, Visayas

Tropical Storm Kristine, expected to make landfall on Wednesday, has affected six transmission lines across Luzon and the Visayas, according to the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP).

As of Tuesday afternoon, the NGCP reported that the Pitogo-Mulanay 69kV Line in Luzon is down, affecting the franchise area of Quezon I Electric Cooperative.

In the Visayas, the affected lines include the Paranas-Quinapondan 69kV Line, Maasin-Baybay 69kV Line, Ormoc-San Isidro 69kV Line, Calbayog-Bliss 69kV Line, and Calbayog-Allen 69kV Line.

To mitigate the situation, the NGCP has mobilized its line crews to conduct patrols and assess the impact of the storm on its operations and facilities.

Restoration activities are currently underway in accessible areas.

However, the NGCP noted that the specific cities and municipalities affected by the unavailable transmission facilities will be determined by the concerned Distribution Utilities, unless the outage impacts the entire franchise area.

Meralco on high alert

In a separate statement, Manila Electric Company (Meralco), led by Pangilinan, announced that it has deployed a standby team to ensure a quick response to any electricity issues arising from Tropical Storm Kristine.

Meralco Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications Joe R. Zaldarriaga said on Tuesday that the power distributor is closely monitoring the weather, especially since parts of its franchise area are under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 1.

“Our crews are on standby 24/7, ready to respond to any possible electricity service concern,” Zaldarriaga said.

He reminded the public to adhere to safety protocols when using electrical appliances, particularly in areas prone to flooding.

Residents are advised to switch off the main power supply, unplug appliances, and ensure that electrical equipment is dry before use.

Zaldarriaga emphasized the importance of having a licensed electrician inspect flood-damaged appliances and wiring before turning them back on.

To prepare for possible power outages, Meralco encouraged customers to charge communication devices and stay tuned to public service radio stations for updates.