WALANG PASOK: List of areas with class suspensions on 23 October, 2024

As of 8:00 PM on 22 October, 2024, PAGASA has issued Heavy Rainfall Warning No. 5 due to Tropical Storm Kristine.

RED WARNING LEVEL for parts of Quezon (Calauag, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Lopez, Buenavista, Catanauan, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco, General Luna, Macalelon) with serious flooding expected in flood-prone areas.

ORANGE WARNING LEVEL for other areas in Quezon (Gumaca, Pitogo, Quezon, Alabat, Perez, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Plaridel, Agdangan, Unisan) where flooding is still threatening.

As a result, local government units (LGUs) in affected regions have suspended classes tomorrow, 22 October.

Here is a list of LGUs that have called off school on Wednesday. This article is being updated regularly, please refresh for latest news.