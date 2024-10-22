WALANG PASOK: List of areas with class suspensions on 23 October, 2024

As of 8:00 PM on 22 October, 2024, PAGASA has issued Heavy Rainfall Warning No. 5 due to Tropical Storm Kristine.
RED WARNING LEVEL for parts of Quezon (Calauag, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Lopez, Buenavista, Catanauan, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco, General Luna, Macalelon) with serious flooding expected in flood-prone areas.
ORANGE WARNING LEVEL for other areas in Quezon (Gumaca, Pitogo, Quezon, Alabat, Perez, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Plaridel, Agdangan, Unisan) where flooding is still threatening.
As a result, local government units (LGUs) in affected regions have suspended classes tomorrow, 22 October.
Here is a list of LGUs that have called off school on Wednesday. This article is being updated regularly, please refresh for latest news.
Caloocan: Mayor Along Malapitan announced suspension of classes across all levels tomorrow.
Las Piñas: The LGU announced classes are suspended at all levels tomorrow.
Manila: Mayor Honey Lacuna suspended classes across all levels, public and private.
Malabon: Mayor Jeannie Sandoval called off public and private classes at all levels.
Mandaluyong: The LGU announced the suspension of classes tomorrow across all levels earlier today.
Marikina: Mayor Marcy Teodoro announced through the city's social media platforms that all classes would be suspended tomorrow.
Navotas: John Rey Tiangco announced on Facebook that classes were are suspended tomorrow across all levels in public and private schools.
Pasay: Pasay's LGU published a Facebook update this evening announcing the suspension of classes at all levels.
Pasig: The city's LGU also suspended classes across all levels on Wednesday.
Pateros: The LGU announced the suspension of classes after 8 PM on Tuesday.
Quezon City: The QC local government has suspended classes at all levels tomorrow.
San Juan: Mayor Francis Zamora announced on Facebook that all classes would be suspended tomorrow.
Taguig: The city's local government suspended all classes tomorrow Tuesday evening.
Valenzuela: The LGU announced the suspension of classes across all levels. Online classes will continue.
Albay: Classes and government work.
Angeles City: Classes, all levels.
Aurora: Classes, all levels.
Baguio City: Preschool to SHS classes.
Batangas: Classes, all levels.
Benguet: Preschool to SHS across Benguet Province.
Camarines Norte: Classes, all levels.
Cavite: Classes, all levels.
Dagupan City: Classes, all levels.
Ilocos Norte: Classes across all levels, public and private, as well as non-health and disaster response-related government work.
Ilocos Sur: Classes, all levels.
Laguna: Classes, all levels.
La Union: Classes, all levels.
Mountain Province: Classes, all levels in Bontoc.
Nueva Ecija: Classes, all levels.
Occidental Mindoro: Classes, all levels in Magsaysay, Mamburao, Rizal, and Santa Cruz.
Oriental Mindoro: Classes, all levels.
Pampanga: Classes in Bacolor, Mabalacat, San Fernando, San Simon.
Pangasinan: Classes, all levels.
Quezon: Classes, all levels.
Rizal: Classes, all levels.
Romblon: Classes, all levels.
Sorsogon: Classes in Bulusan, Castilla, and Santa Magdalena, all levels
Tarlac: Classes, all levels.
Cebu City: Classes, all levels.
Negros Occidental: Classes in Candoni, Himamaylan City, Moises Padilla, Victorias City.
Antique: Classes from preschool to SHS in Libertad.
‘NO PETS LEFT BEHIND’ 🐶🐱
Amid the heavy rains brought about by Tropical Storm #KristinePH, the Cats of Quezon Province social media accoutn has urged pet owners to bring their fur babies along when evacuating.
The page for animal enthusiasts also asked locals to shelter stray "aspins" and "puspins" and feed them during the storm.
PAGASA has raised Signal No. 2 over Catanduanes, the eastern portions of Camarines Norte, Albay, Sorsogon, and Camarines Sur, the northeastern portion of Northern Samar, and northern Eastern Samar as #KristinePH intensified slightly. | Via Gabriela Baron, images courtesy of Cats of Quezon Province