PCKDF vows successful world tilt hosting

The Philippine Canoe Kayak Dragonboat Federation (PCKDF) and Puerto Princesa City are leaving no stone unturned in making sure that the 2024 ICF Dragonboat World Championships set from 28 October to 4 November will be like no other.

For one, PCKDF president Len Escollante said it’s the first time a Southeast Asian country is hosting the world event that will bring in competitors from 26 countries with a couple more knocking on the doors. The event also serves as qualifying to the World Games in China next year.

“The paddlers alone, we expect over 1,500. Then we have other delegates. They are all excited to come here because they know that aside from the competition, there will be other things to do in Puerto Princesa and Palawan,” said Escollante in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

“This will also be good for our tourism,” stressed Escollante, adding that top paddlers from powerhouse countries from Europe like the Czech Republic, Hungary, Ukraine and Russia then China from Asia are coming over.

The Philippines will field its best paddlers as they compete in the world event for the first time since 2018 when they won five golds, two silvers and one bronze in Atlanta, Georgia.

A total of 54 gold medals will be disputed in 200-meter, 500m and 2,000m races. The open national team division offers 18 gold medals like the masters 40-plus. Then nine golds each will be at stake in the 50-plus and juniors for boys and girls.

Escollante, who thanked Puerto Princesa Mayor Lucindo Bayron and the Philippine Sports Commission for their full support, said among the countries fielding big delegations are India with 150, Thailand and Iran with 80 each and the host country with 200.