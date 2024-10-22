Magat Dam to release water

BAGUIO CITY — The Provincial Government of Isabela alerted residents living near the Magat River and Cagayan River as the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) opens the water gates of the Magat Dam Reservoir in anticipation of the heavy rains tropical storm “Kristine” will pour.

The gates were to be opened at 1 p.m yesterday where 1.44 cubic meters per second was to be released from the reservoir. The volume will increase depending on the rains that “Kristine” will bring.

The Isabela government is advising residents to take necessary precautions. The people are told not to stay at the river banks, avoid crossing the rivers and be ready to go to safer place if needed.

Meanwhile, classes from Kindergarten to Grade 12 and Alternative Learning System in Tuguegarao City, Lal-lo, Aparri, Solana, Lasam, Peñablanca, Baggao, Camalanuigan, Piat and Abulug in Cagayan Province were suspended. Areas where classes in all levels are suspended are Calayan, Amulung, Alcala, Iguig, Enrile and Allacapan.

Classes from Kindergarten to Senior High School are also suspended in the province of Isabela.

Coast Guard District North Eastern Luzon is now in full alert and prepared for the possible effects of “Kristine” to its areas of responsibility. Necessary preparations are being conducted to ensure the readiness of the Coast Guard stations and sub stations in Cagayan, Batanes, Calayan, Isabela and Aurora.