A bettor from Iligan City, Lanao del Norte, was the lone winner of the P37,462,798.00 jackpot prize from the Super Lotto 6/49 draw held on Sunday.

The winning combination for the draw was: 20-32-29-31-01-22.

Meanwhile, a resident from Quezon City and Batangas City won Lotto 6/42 Jackpot, taking home P5,940,000.00 and P46,546,547.80, respectively.

The winning combination for the draw with a jackpot prize of P5 million was 04-19-29-11-10-03, while 20-04-30-01-09-07 for the P46 million.