Glow like a goddess with this French dry oil

In 1991, Nuxe founder Aliza Jabès made a significant mark in the beauty world with the launch of Huile Prodigieuse, a multipurpose dry oil that quickly became iconic.

By 1998, the brand introduced Huile Prodigieuse Or, the pioneer of shimmery oils in pharmacies, setting a new trend for achieving a shimmery glow.

Fast forward to 2019, and the Huile Prodigieuse collection expanded once more, this time with a floral version. The same iconic dry oil, now infused with a floral scent, became an instant hit, captivating Nuxe fans with its new fragrance version.

This led to the creation of the perfect hybrid of these two beloved products: Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Or Florale, combining the signature shimmery finish with a floral scent.

When the irresistible iridescent finish of Huile Prodigieuse Or meets the uplifting floral notes of Huile Prodigieuse Florale, the result is the new gem of French pharmacy: NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Or Florale.

This dry oil combines floral notes with an ultra-trendy rose gold finish, offering a shimmering glow that beautifies all skin types. As an alternative to the solar and sensual notes of Huile Prodigieuse Or, this version reveals the uplifting notes of zesty grapefruit, a luminous floral blend of orange blossom and magnolia, and a velvety base of white musk to create an irresistibly fragrant trail.

NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Or has golden pearly particles with warmer tones that create an iridescent golden glow that beautifies all skin types and enhances a tan. NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Or Florale has cooler rose gold highlights that subtly lift the skin and freshen the complexion.

Like its predecessors, it features the same clean, vegan formula made with natural-origin pearly particles and a precious blend of seven 100 percent botanical oils: Tsubaki, Macadamia, Argan, Borage, Camellia, Hazelnut and Sweet Almond.

Irresistible in gold

Use these oils as part of your makeup routine for an instant illuminating boost. Gently dab a few drops of oil onto your face using your fingertips or a flat brush, focusing on areas that capture the light such as the tops of your cheekbones, nose and forehead.

For the body, apply a few drops into your palms or onto a kabuki brush, sweeping it over your legs or highlighting key areas such as your shoulders and décolleté.

Finish by scrunching a few drops into the lengths of your hair and sprinkling over the ends for subtle luminous highlights.

Indulge in everyday luxury and discover the new Nuxe icon, exclusively available in select Rustan’s, Beauty Bar, LOOK and Mitsukoshi Beauty; and online on Rustans.com, Lazada, Shopee, and Zalora.