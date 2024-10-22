CWC condemns 'child grooming'

The Council for the Welfare of Children (CWC) condemned the "grooming" of minors and children following a post that circulated on social media.

In the viral post, a 60-year-old principal shared he had been in a relationship with his student-turned-wife since she was 15.

Netizens who were quick to do the math claimed that Benedict Mary Ambos was already 51 when he formed a romantic relationship with his student, who was in Grade 5 then.

Further, the student was only 19 years old when she got married to Ambos and became pregnant with him in 2020.

The post, which initially garnered over 16,000 comments, 45,000 shares, and nearly 100,000 reactions on Facebook, has now been deleted.

According to Republic Act (RA) 11930, "grooming" refers to predatory conduct, act, or pattern of acts establishing a relationship of trust, or emotional connection by another, with a child or someone who is believed to be a child, and/or the family, guardian, and/or caregivers, whether in person or via electronic and other similar devices, for the purpose of perpetrating sexual abuse or exploitation or the production of any form of child sexual abuse or exploitation materials.

"Ang mga sitwasyong ganito ay nakakabahala dahil kinukuha ng salarin, ang loob ng mga batang biktima, upang magsagawa ng sekswal na pang-aabuso o pananamantala (Situations like these are worrisome because the perpetrator toys with the feelings of the young victims to sexually abuse or exploit them)," CWC said in a statement released on 21 October.

"Ito ay totoong mapanganib dahil sa ganitong pagkakataon, mistulang hindilam ng bata na siya ay biktima at kanyang inaakala na ito ay normal (This is very dangerous because in this case, the children do not seem to know that they are a victim and they think that this is normal)," CWC added.

In such instances, the CWC noted, it may result in sexual activities that are against RA No. 11648, or An Act Promoting Stronger Protection Against Rape and Sexual Exploitation and Abuse.

CWC said it can also lead to online sexual abuse and exploitation of children, which is punishable by RA 11930, or the Anti-OSAEC CSAEM Act.

The agency called on parents, school personnel, and the public to be vigilant in such incidents.

It also vowed to monitor and work with those concerned to ensure the safety of Filipino children and urged the public to report to MAKABATA HELPLINE 1383 if there is abuse or violation of a child's rights.