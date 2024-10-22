Comelec reminds aspirants to register socmed accounts

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Tuesday reminded aspirants vying for national and local positions to register their social media accounts for the 2025 midterm elections.

In an ambush interview, Comelec Chairperson George Garcia issued a stern warning to election aspirants that they could be disqualified if they fail to register their social media accounts.

“Huwag po tayong makipagmatigasan. At sana, huwag niyo pong susubukan ang Comelec sapagkat pwede kaming mag-disqualify sa inyo (Don’t be hard headed. And don’t try us, because we, in the Comelec, can disqualify you),” Garcia said.

Garcia noted that violators could face an election offense with one to six years or imprisonment.

“Kasi ang purpose ng patakaran eh para siguraduhing pantay-pantay ang lahat. Kahit ikaw ay mayaman o mahirap ay may opportunity para makapangampanya (Because the purpose of a rule is to assure that everyone is equal. Whether you’re rich or poor, everybody has an opportunity to campaign),” he added.

Garcia said that only 62 out of 44,000 aspirants and 156 party-list groups have so far registered as of 21 October.

Latest data from the Comelec showed the 62 election hopefuls submitted hard copies for registration.

At least 179 local bets, three senatorial aspirants, and four party-list groups, meanwhile, submitted online registration forms.