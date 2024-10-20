Comelec: Private armies should be dismantled

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Sunday called on the government to neutralize all private armed groups in the Philippines ahead of the 2025 midterm polls.

According to Comelec chairperson George Garcia, newly-minted Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla earlier directed the police force in Central Luzon to dismantle private armed groups that may threaten peace and stability in the region.

“We know that private armies should really be dismantled, not only in certain areas but throughout the entire Philippines,” Garcia said in an online interview.

“Our new secretary, Secretary Remulla, is right that private armies should be dismantled because they are being used by some politicians and candidates to sow terror or scare the people,” he added.

To recall, the DILG chief said the government aims to hold casualty-free elections in 2025 as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. instructed him to prioritize the safety and security of candidates and the public during the upcoming polls.

Garcia, on the other hand, stressed the importance of voters’ free will, stressing that people should not be coerced to vote for a particular candidate.

“How can voters reflect their true sentiments if they are voting out of fear or because they were forced? That shouldn’t be the case. Voting should be voluntary in the will and thoughts of our countrymen,” said the poll body chair.

The campaign period for senatorial candidates and party-list groups is set from 11 February to 10 March 2025, while campaign period for candidates for House of Representatives and parliamentary, provincial, city and municipal elections will be from 28 March to 10 May next year. ENM