Bong Go urges fire prevention as victims in Pasay City receive immediate assistance

In a heartfelt response to the recent fire incident in Barangay 145, Pasay City, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go provided immediate assistance to affected families on Friday, 18 October while emphasizing the importance of fire prevention measures.

“Sa mga nasunugan, huwag ho kayong mag-alala. Sabi ko nga sa inyo noon, ang gamit ay nabibili, ang pera ay kikitain, subalit 'yung perang kikitain ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever. Pangalagaan at ingatan po natin ang buhay at kalusugan ng bawat isa," Go stated.

Highlighting the ongoing modernization of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Go noted that the initiative aims to enhance capabilities and preparedness in responding to fire incidents under Republic Act No. 11589, or the BFP Modernization Act of 2021, which he principally authored and co-sponsored.

“Pangalagaan at ingatan po natin ang buhay at kalusugan ng bawat isa. Ang importante po magtulungan tayo, sino pa ba ang magtutulungan kung ‘di tayo lang po kapwa natin Pilipino. Kaya po nandirito kami ngayon para tulungan kayong lahat mga kababayan ko,” he urged.

During the event held at Sto. Niño Plaza, Go's team distributed essential aid to 75 affected families, which included grocery packs, snacks, shirts, water containers, masks, vitamins, basketballs, and volleyballs. Some recipients also received shoes and a mobile phone.