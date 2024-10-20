Envisioning a peaceful, healthy nation

As the war on drugs of the Duterte administration is once again brought to the public’s attention, so are the issues concerning peace and order in the country and the impact of illegal drugs on the health and well-being of Filipinos.

As Chair of the Senate Health Committee and Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, I wish to emphasize that battling illegal drugs is not just an issue of law enforcement but also a health concern. Just like other diseases, this societal ill must be prevented and cured.

Having served beside former President Rodrigo Duterte for decades, I witnessed his commitment to ensuring a safe environment for all Filipinos. As a senator, I continue to support the progress toward a more peaceful, orderly community. Now, also as Chairman of the Senate Committees on Youth and on Sports, I advocate for programs that would continue the fight against illegal drugs to protect the future of our nation.

That is why on 17 October, I filed Resolution 1217 for the Senate to investigate, in aid of legislation, the anti-illegal drug campaign of the past administration. Aside from seeking the truth behind allegations against the war on drugs, this also aims to identify measures to strengthen law enforcement, help drug victims rehabilitate towards a new and better life, and improve mechanisms to ensure that human rights are protected in accordance with the law.

As a legislator, our goal is to craft laws, amend existing policies, and exercise oversight to sustain the campaign against illegal drugs. Among possible initiatives we will support are the building of more rehabilitation centers nationwide, streamlining the process for those who wish to undergo rehab, infusing in the curriculum of the youth the importance of drug prevention, promoting mental health as a key aspect of drug prevention, putting mechanisms to avoid abuse of power among law enforcers, and a more holistic approach on counseling for drug dependents.

I believe that the said campaign was the bedrock of the Duterte Administration when crime rates in our country have significantly reduced by 76 percent during the previous administration’s first five years. Almost six out of ten barangays, or 57 percent nationwide, were drug-free. More than 76 billion pesos worth of illegal drugs were confiscated. Let us not waste these gains. Instead, we should ensure that the future generations would also reap the benefits of these efforts.

Amidst all these issues, we will leave it up to the Filipino people to decide whether or not the strong stance to combat illegal drugs has benefited our country or not. As your Mr. Malasakit, I will uphold FPRRD’s principle to always do what is right and prioritize the welfare of the people above everything else.

With this, I continue fulfilling my mandate to serve those in need.

On 15 October, I attended as guest speaker the Gender and Development Seminar of barangay officials from San Carlos City, Pangasinan held in Quezon City, and the PCL Northern Samar Seminar held in Tagaytay City.

On 16 October, we led the inauguration of the Super Health Center in Guiguinto, Bulacan, and assisted 1,150 indigents and barangay health workers in coordination with Mayor Agay Cruz and Cong. Boy Cruz.

The next day, we honored the country’s mechanical engineers during the Philippine Society of Mechanical Engineers’ National Convention as guest speaker. We also attended the Friends Rescued Deradicalization Program Closing Ceremony in Butuan City with Governor Angel Amante, and assisted 515 micro-entrepreneurs.

On 18 October, I assisted 700 impoverished residents in Lupon, Davao Oriental, who were given financial support through our coordination with Mayor Erlinda Lim. After that, we conducted a site inspection of the town’s Super Health Center. We further assisted 1,500 low income earners with Coun. Don Montojo.

On 19 October, we inspected the Super Health Centers in La Castellana and Moises Padilla in Negros Occidental. In partnership with the local government of Moises Padilla, La Castellana, and Pontevedra, a total of 3,276 beneficiaries received aid and financial support. I also attended the Road Project Ribbon Cutting in Pontevedra, which we supported. I am also honored to be recognized as Pontevedra’s adopted son.

As a public servant, I will continue to prioritize service above everything else. Bisyo ko na ang mag serbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo din sa Diyos.