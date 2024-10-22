Baggage system upgrade underway — NAIA operator

The New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. (NNIC), the private operator of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), has procured a new baggage handling system to replace the outdated one in use for the past two decades.

“A top priority in these efforts is the replacement of the 20-year-old baggage handling system. NNIC has already procured a new, advanced system, with additional redundancy measures set to be implemented to prevent future disruptions and enhance operational efficiency,” NNIC said on Tuesday.

NNIC added that systematically modernizing the airport's facilities and essential systems in phases is part of its commitment to the government.

This decision followed recent baggage handling challenges faced by travelers at NAIA Terminal 3, which caused significant inconveniences among passengers.

Cebu Pacific (CEB), the budget airline led by the Gokongwei Family, reported that more than 800 passengers were affected by the malfunctioning baggage system as of Tuesday afternoon.

In response, CEB has activated a dedicated team to manage the situation.

“We are working closely with the New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. (NNIC) which is also exerting every effort to resolve the technical challenges as quickly as possible and restore normal operation,” CEB said.

The airline is offering affected passengers the option to have their luggage delivered to their destinations or to pick it up at the airport for domestic flights.

Similar arrangements have been made for international travelers, including delivery services for those with onward journeys.

Meanwhile, AirAsia Philippines, which also operates flights from Terminal 3, acknowledged the ongoing issues but reported no delays in baggage handling.

"We are aware of the current challenges at Terminal 3 but our Ground Operations were able to deploy additional personnel to address baggage handling concerns.

Because of our proactive measures, we have not encountered delays in baggage handling so far,” AirAsia Philippines Head of Communications and Public Affairs Steve Dailisan said.