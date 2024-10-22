Amb. Endo attends 80th Leyte Gulf Landings anniv commemoration

Ambassador Endo Kazuya visited the Province of Leyte last weekend to attend the 80th Leyte Gulf Landings Anniversary Commemoration.

On Sunday, Ambassador Endo attended and delivered a speech at the 80th Leyte Gulf Landings Anniversary Commemoration organized by the Governor of Leyte at the MacArthur Landing Memorial National Park in Palo City, Leyte.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Martin Romualdez Jr., Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro Jr., Governor of Leyte Carlos Jericho Petilla, Australian Ambassador HK Yu, other Philippine Government officials, and US Army officials were also in attendance.

In his speech, Ambassador Endo expressed his sincerest respect to Filipino veterans whose unwavering dedication and service played a crucial role in the peace, prosperity, stability, and dignity of the Philippines. He also said that in the current challenging international security situation, including the situation in the South China Sea and Ukraine, the Japanese people are determined to never allow the devastation of war to be repeated for the sake of future generations. He also assured that Japan and the Philippines, together with other like-minded countries, will continue to work together as united partners.

On 19 October, Ambassador Endo paid a courtesy call to the Governor of Leyte, Carlos Jericho Petilla, and exchanged views on the potential for Japan-Philippines cooperation in Leyte Province.

Ambassador Endo also visited the San Juanico Bridge connecting Leyte and Samar Islands, which was built in 1973 as part of the Philippines-Japan Friendship Road Project.