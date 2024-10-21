SC affirms South Korean pastor's life imprisonment for qualified trafficking

The Supreme Court (SC) has affirmed the life imprisonment meted out by both the regional trial court and the Court of Appeals (CA) against a South Korean pastor for qualified human trafficking.



In a decision dated 5 June 2024 made public on 21 Oct., the SC decision written by Associate Justice Samuel H. Gaerlan affirmed the conviction of Si Young Oh, alias “Steve Oh,” a pastor affiliated with the Korean Christian Presbyterian General Assembly based in Seoul.



Record showed Si moved to the Philippines in 2008 and headed a theology school in Pampanga. He admitted that he operated the school without government permits.



The decision stated that Si recruited three minors—denominated in the decision as “AAA,” “BBB,” and “CCC"—to study theology and become pastors or missionaries, free of charge.



It stated that Si took advantage of the three minors by forcing them to perform hard labor on church construction projects for little to no compensation.



On 15 April 2013, a joint operation by the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the National Bureau of Investigation led to the rescue of the minors and the arrest of Si.



He was charged with qualified trafficking in persons under Republic Act No. (RA) 9208, the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003.



Si, in his defense, argued that the minors did the construction work voluntarily as part of their religious training.



Si was convicted by the Angeles City regional trial court (RTC) and was upheld by the CA in 2021.



In affirming the conviction, the SC ruled that all the elements of trafficking under RA 9208 were clearly met.



It said “the Court highlighted that trafficking occurs when individuals are recruited, transported, or transferred—unregardless of consent or knowledge—under threats, coercion, deception, or abuse of power, for exploitative purposes such as prostitution, forced labor, slavery, or removal or sale of organs.”



The decision said, “The crime is classified as qualified trafficking, which carries a life sentence, when involving minors or three or more victims.”