Phl logs highest incidence case of TB cases -- WHO

The Philippines has logged the highest incidence of tuberculosis (TB) cases across the Western Pacific Region, a recent World Health Organization (WHO) study found.

The country is one of five of the 30 countries with a high TB burden, alongside China, Mongolia, Papua New Guinea, and Vietnam.

As of 31 December, the Philippines' new cases number 612,535 or about 549 cases per 100,000 population, lower than in 2022.

In that year, the country recorded the highest incidence rate in 2022 at 638 per 100,000 population, according to WHO.

This marked an increase from 2000 and placed the country among those with the highest TB incidence rates in the world, accounting for seven percent of the global TB cases.

Meanwhile, the most notable increase occurred in the Marshall Islands, the WHO report said.

The agency attributed it to the intensified case detection coupled with its small population.

In President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s 2023 State of the Nation, he declared TB as one of his priorities, stressing the urgency of the problem and the important role of each stakeholder and partner in the fight against the airborne disease.

Health Secretary Ted Herbosa said earlier this year that lockdowns due to the Covid-19 pandemic may have been the reason for the increase in the incidence of TB cases in the country.

Herbosa explained that family members may have caught the disease from each other during the lockdown.

He also mentioned that TB patients undergoing treatment at directly observed treatment, short course (DOTS) centers were unable to complete their regimen due to lockdown restrictions.