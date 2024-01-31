DoH welcomes expanded VAT-free medicine list

The Department of Health welcomed on Wednesday the expanded Bureau of Internal Revenue’s list of value-added tax-free medicines.

DoH Secretary Teodor Herbosa said that one of the things he is focusing on is the primary care which include provision of medicines, adding that cheaper medicines will be more available to the public.

At least 21 items have been added to the list of medications exempt from the 12 percent VAT, which include medicines for cancer, diabetes, high cholesterol, hypertension, kidney disease, mental illness and tuberculosis.

In January 2019, the BIR started exempting drugs for diabetes, high cholesterol, and hypertension from VAT.