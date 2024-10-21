NHA housing caravan visits Bustos

The National Housing Authority (NHA) announced Monday that it has visited 454 housing beneficiaries in Bustos, Bulacan to conduct the second Housing Caravan on 19 October.

Under the guidance of NHA general manager Joeben Tai, assistant general manager Alvin S. Feliciano led the conversation with the beneficiaries to explain that NHA is ready to help solve their housing fee problem.

Most of the issues brought up by residents from Bustos Heights and Bulacan Angat Heights revolved around amortization payments, delinquency interests and notices that were supervised by the technical unit, community support services, finance services and estate management of NHA Region III.

The said caravan is a program of the NHA and Committee on Housing and Urban Development chairperson Congresswoman Rida Robes of San Jose del Monte in Bulacan, in collaboration with the local government of Bustos under the leadership of Mayor Iskul Juan and Councilor Niña Perez.

The aim of the program is resolve problems in the resettlement sites.

The next housing caravan in Bulacan is scheduled in November to meet the needs of housing beneficiaries in the province.