Mondelēz Phl celebrates Purpose Day, reinforces healthier habits

Mondelēz International in the Philippines recently celebrated its annual Purpose Day on 17 October, 2024, an event centered around reinforcing the company’s mission of empowering people to "snack right."

This year’s theme, #ProudToBeMDLZ, aimed to inspire employees to make mindful choices in their snacking habits and well-being. The event concluded the company’s Walk-Run-Bike-Workout (WRBW) Challenge, launched in 2021 to encourage physical fitness, with nearly 100 participants logging 12 million steps, covering over 3,000 kilometers in the Run challenge, almost 6,000 kilometers in the Bike challenge, and burning 700,000 calories in workouts.

Aleli Arcilla, Managing Director of Mondelēz International in the Philippines, highlighted the importance of connecting snacking and wellness.

“At Mondelēz International, where snacking is at the heart of what we do, it's important to remind ourselves that we must be mindful about our actions. We support making purposeful choices, both in how much we snack and how much time we devote to physical fitness,” she said.

The event also celebrated "Find Your Purpose Day," held on 4 October, giving employees a day to rest, reflect, and reconnect with their purpose. The initiative aligns with the company’s support of World Mental Health Day, emphasizing the importance of mental well-being alongside professional growth.

Mondelēz International’s Purpose Day reflects its commitment to promoting mindful snacking and fostering a culture of balanced choices, which has earned the company recognition in the HR Asia Hall of Fame as one of the Best Companies to Work for in Asia for five years in a row.