2 held for illegal firearms, drugs

CABANATUAN CITY, Nueva Ecija — Police arrested two individuals in possession of illegal firearms, explosives and drugs in Sitio Cullaga, Barangay Calawagan of this city on 19 October.

According to Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office (NEPPO) director Police Col. Ferdinand Germino, the suspects were arrested after the police conducted a search warrant on the suspect “Bert’s” home.

There, the police found firearms such as: a Taurus Cal .45 pistol with a magazine assembly loaded with 10 live ammunition; Colt Model 1911 Cal .45 pistol with a magazine loaded with six live rounds; nine heat-sealed plastic sachets containing suspected shabu; and Armscor Cal .9mm pistol with a magazine loaded with eight live ammunition.

The police also found: MK2 hand grenade; two magazine assemblies for 5.56 caliber; magazine assembly for Cal .M14; Armscor Cal .45 pistol with a magazine loaded with 10 live rounds; 23 live rounds for caliber 9mm; a live round for Cal .45; Cal .22 rifle without a serial number; one unserviceable firearm of unknown caliber; and assorted drug paraphernalia.

The police also found heat-sealed plastic sachets containing illegal drugs from another suspect identified as alias “Derek.”

Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, Regional Director of Police Regional Office 3, lauded the efforts of the operating team for their swift and precise action.

“The seizure of these dangerous weapons and illegal drugs is a testament to our continuous and unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our communities. We remain dedicated to eliminating criminal activities in the region through intensified intelligence-driven operations,” he emphasized.