PSMBFI, Medicare Plus Inc. partner for PNP comprehensive healthcare plans

Manila, Philippines – To support the health and well-being of the country’s law enforcement officers, the Public Safety Mutual Benefit Fund Inc. (PSMBFI) and Medicare Plus Inc. signed a partnership agreement during a ceremonial contract signing held on 10 October at Discovery Suites Manila.

This partnership is a special gift from PSMBFI to its members who have dedicated 20-24 years of service in the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Leading the ceremonial signing were Trustee Benjamin D. Santos, Chairman of PSMBFI, and Trustee Emmanuel B. Peralta, President and CEO of PSMBFI, with Ms. Jayjay Viray, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Jason Jalandoni, Chief Business Development Officer representing Medicare Plus Inc.

As part of this partnership, Medicare Plus Inc. will provide members of the PNP with access to extensive healthcare services, including in-patient and out-patient care, emergency services, dental care, consultations, laboratory tests, and more. This partnership will ensure that members of the PNP receive the healthcare protection they need, allowing them to focus on their duties while enjoying the peace of mind that comes from having dependable healthcare coverage.

"Our partnership with Medicare Plus reflects our deep commitment to the well-being of our members who have served our nation for many years. This healthcare plan is our way of showing gratitude and providing them with the security they deserve," said Trustee Benjamin D. Santos, Chairman of PSMBFI.

“Today, as we forge our partnership with the Public Safety Mutual Benefit Fund, Inc. (PSMBFI), we reaffirm our commitment to public safety and the common good.” said Ms. Jayjay Viray, CEO of Medicare Plus Inc. “Together, we are not just alleviating the financial strain of healthcare; we are empowering our communities. We are creating a safety net that ensures everyone has access to the care they deserve..”

The partnership between PSMBFI and Medicare Plus Inc. reinforces the commitment of both organizations to prioritize the health and well-being of PNP officers, providing them with the medical care they need in times of both emergency and routine health concerns.