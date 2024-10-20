iPhone 16 debuts Apple Intelligence tech, but what is it?

The launch of the iPhone 16 has ignited excitement worldwide, thanks to its seamless blend of elegant design, powerful performance, and groundbreaking features. Upholding Apple's legacy of crafting premium devices, it sets new standards in the competitive smartphone arena.

Boasting sleek aesthetics and cutting-edge technology, the iPhone 16 offers enhanced usability that sets it apart. Its stunning 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display features an OLED panel delivering vibrant colors, deep blacks, and impressive brightness, making every photo and video come to life.

Enthusiasts and content creators who waited in line for hours felt their fatigue vanish during the exhilarating countdown to the iPhone 16's midnight launch at the Globe Iconic Store in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, on 18 October, as well as in other stores across the metro.

Introducing Apple Intelligence

One of the most anticipated features of the iPhone 16 is Apple Intelligence, a built-in personal intelligence system designed to help you write, communicate, and accomplish tasks effortlessly across your iPhone, iPad, and Mac. It utilizes your personal context while keeping your data private and secure.

Siri has been revitalized with Apple Intelligence, offering a fresh design, improved language understanding, and the convenience of typing to Siri whenever you prefer. Communication feels more natural, with Siri now aware of your personal context, capable of taking actions within and across apps, and knowledgeable about your device's features and settings.

Smart Writing Tools Everywhere

The tech also powers new writing tools that assist you in finding the perfect words, no matter where you're typing. With advanced language capabilities, you can summarize entire lectures in seconds, receive concise versions of lengthy group chats, and minimize distractions with prioritized notifications.

Personalized Visual Expression

The system introduces innovative ways to express yourself visually. You can create fun, original images and personalized "Genmoji" that reflect your unique style. With Image Wand, transform rough sketches into related images that enhance your notes. You can even craft custom memory movies based on descriptions you provide.

Seamless Integration with ChatGPT

With OpenAI's ChatGPT integrated into the writing tools, you gain additional expertise without needing to switch between apps. Using the Compose feature, you can tap into ChatGPT to create and illustrate original content from scratch. You have full control over when ChatGPT is used, and you'll be prompted before any of your information is shared. Access is free and doesn't require creating an account, but subscribers can connect their accounts to utilize premium features within these experiences.

How to Get Apple Intelligence on Your iPhone

Apple Intelligence will be available in beta with iOS 18.1 in October for supported languages. After updating to iOS 18.1, you can request activation by going to Settings, tapping on Apple Intelligence & Siri, and joining the Apple Intelligence Waitlist. Activation typically occurs within a few hours, and you'll receive a notification when it's ready. Once activated, the on-device Apple Intelligence models will begin downloading.

To use Apple Intelligence, you'll need an iPhone 16 series or iPhone 15 Pro series device running iOS 18.1. Ensure your device and Siri language settings are set to a supported language, and that you have at least 4 GB of available storage.