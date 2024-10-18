iPhone 16 series launched at BGC Globe store; exclusive promos await

Joey, a Sales Representative for Globe Postpaid, said that the launch of the iPhone 16 series comes with several perks that Globe prepaid, postpaid, and platinum customers can enjoy.

“Globe offers zero percent installment for select credit cards and Gcash or GGives,” she said.

Meanwhile, customers who purchase their iPhones online will enjoy the benefit of free delivery from 18-24 October.

iPhone users can also lessen their worries with Globe’s free one-month gadget exchange, which is a device protection program that allows customers to exchange their phones with no questions asked.

In line with Globe’s sustainability efforts, Joey added that the company is offering trade-ins to customers’ old gadgets.

“We’ll be doing some trade-ins to save up where customers could trade in their old devices and get up to 55,700 cashback on their postpaid bill and next billing cycle,” she said.

Joey added Globe is partnering with Casetify to offer a 10% discount on iPhone cases, with no minimum spend.