iPhone 16 series launched at BGC Globe store; exclusive promos await

After long hours of waiting in line, iPhone enthusiasts, buyers, and content creators had their exhaustion swept away by the intense countdown to the iPhone 16 series midnight launch at the Globe Iconic Store in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig on 18 October.
It was all cheers and smiles as customers, who stayed wide awake for the highly-anticipated launch, finally got their hands on their new iPhone devices.
Available in black, white, pink, teal, and ultramarine, iPhone lovers collectively shared their excitement and joy while unboxing their new devices as they made their transactions at the counter.
Joey, a Sales Representative for Globe Postpaid, said that the launch of the iPhone 16 series comes with several perks that Globe prepaid, postpaid, and platinum customers can enjoy.
“Globe offers zero percent installment for select credit cards and Gcash or GGives,” she said.
Meanwhile, customers who purchase their iPhones online will enjoy the benefit of free delivery from 18-24 October.
iPhone users can also lessen their worries with Globe’s free one-month gadget exchange, which is a device protection program that allows customers to exchange their phones with no questions asked.
In line with Globe’s sustainability efforts, Joey added that the company is offering trade-ins to customers’ old gadgets.
“We’ll be doing some trade-ins to save up where customers could trade in their old devices and get up to 55,700 cashback on their postpaid bill and next billing cycle,” she said.
Joey added Globe is partnering with Casetify to offer a 10% discount on iPhone cases, with no minimum spend.
The first owner of the iPhone 16 at Globe Iconic, who declined to disclose his name, said the midnight launch was way past his bedtime but claimed the wait was worth it.
“Thank you, Globe for this wonderful experience. I think in the following years, I will be back,” he said, mentioning that he may be back next year in case a new iPhone model is released.
The prices for the iPhone 16 range from P59,990 to P81,990; iPhone 16 Plus from P66,990 to P89,990; iPhone 16 Pro from P76,990 to P112,990; and iPhone 16 Pro Max from P91,990 to P120,990.