Impressionists march back to the Louvre Abu Dhabi

The Louvre Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates has presented once again an encyclopedic review of the Impressionist movement, after a much-applauded exhibit just a year before! The show continues to explore the never-seen-before genre and how it shocked the world when it emerged in the 19th century. It was particularly due to its rebellious nature in the approach to art. It wished to express the truth about life and nature during an era where political, social and cultural upheavals were rather the norm of the day.
Some historical background: From the aftermath of the Industrial Revolution and the reverberations of conflicts like the Spanish Civil War and France’s July Revolution, a team of artists in France united in a shared vision. Dissatisfied with the confines of traditional studio portraiture and the rigid decrees of academic art, they sought to capture the vibrant world unfolding around them. This collective rebellion birthed a revolutionary shift to artistic creation! It unfolded into its own art form, far from the established guidelines of academics and artists, which has had repercussions in the scene until the modern century. And thus emerged the Impressionist Movement — a visual revolution, characterized by a vivid palette, loose brushwork, and an evocative portrayal of fleeting moments.
The Louvre Abu Dhabi has since mounted several spotlights on the movement, this being its latest as it provides a rare glimpse into the artistic triumphs of the past and present. It was a testament to the enduring impact of the Impressionists’ pioneering spirit, which continues to resonate in the art world today, inspiring generations with its unyielding pursuit of innovation and beauty.
Let’s head on to some of the masterpieces, which caught my eye. And here we go!
Portrait of a Seated Woman (Olga) by Pablo Picasso serves as a love letter to his wife, a Russian ballerina, who has since become his main muse and inspiration for his realistic creations.
Woman with a Coffee Pot by Paul Cezanne shows a servant posed for the image, thus, resulting in a stiff and somewhat annoyed posture. The piece is believed to be a compositional masterpiece, blending the rigid figure of the woman with the rather slender pot as contrast.
The Cup of Chocolate by Pierre-August Renoir once again makes a return. Here, the model named Margot drinks a cup in luxury and yet in solitude. She served as his muse until her passing on due to smallpox.
Charing Cross Bridge by Claude Monet is a misty depiction of the London-based aqueduct, with a unique color combination in each part of the series, which the pieces of are scattered in sterling museums all over the globe.
The Road to Verrieres by Alfred Sisley focused on the beauty of the European landscapes, particularly through subdued notes to better express the feelings at a rural countryside.
The Prince Entering the Briar Wood by Edward Burne-Jones is a huge impressive obra which tells the legend of the Sleeping Beauty, who has fallen asleep and can only awaken with the hero’s kiss. There is a certain blurred line between sleep and death, due to the stillness of the subjects, it is all the more eerie and memorable.
Queen Marie-Antoinette Seated by Elisabeth Vigee Lebrun is a testament to her skill — as she had been summoned by the monarch to continually portray her throughout 30 portraits within just six years! This piece is one of those commissioned, which built her career as a painter for royalty and aristocrats.
We were surprised to see Piet Mondrian’s Composition in Blue, Red, Yellow, and Black as part of the collection. However, we soon learned that the Dutch painter initially showcased naturalistic and Impressionistic works, and only later on moved to Neo-Plasticism.
We likewise spotted Anthropometry by Yves Klein, an odd piece, which deviated from the movement. Done in Nouveau Réalisme style, this is one in a selection where he signed up naked women as human paintbrushes for his patented International Klein Blue color.
Why don’t we just allow the objet d’art to speak for themselves?