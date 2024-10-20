Future generations shape safer, more resilient tomorrow

When disasters strike, they unleash enormous devastation on individuals, societies and economies. The ripple effects of death, destruction and displacement are unimaginable. Today, disasters are often supercharged by the climate crisis, increasing their frequency and intensity.

No one is safe, but children are particularly vulnerable. In recent years the number of children affected by destructive flooding worldwide has reached the highest levels in more than three decades. In the aftermath of a disaster, children face serious repercussions including disrupted education, nutrition and healthcare.

Yet children are more than victims of disaster. They have a huge stake in the future, and their ideas and innovations can help to reduce risk and build resilience.

As this year’s International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction reminds us, education is key for not only protecting children but enabling them to take part in decision-making to reduce risks for all.

All countries can take steps to reduce risks to children, by ensuring universal coverage of multi-hazard early warning systems, constructing and retrofitting disaster-resilient schools; signing up to the Comprehensive School Safety Framework; and providing young people with the space and tools to become champions of resilience.

On this International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, and every day, we owe it to future generations to shape a safer, more resilient tomorrow.

***

Something is very wrong with a world in which hunger and malnutrition are a fact of life for billions of children, women and men.

On World Food Day, we remind ourselves of the 733 million people who are short of food because of conflict, marginalization, climate change, poverty and economic downturns — including those who face the threat of manmade famine in Gaza and Sudan...

Or the 2.8 billion people who cannot afford a healthy diet — including those who are overweight as global obesity rates soar.

The good news is that a zero-hunger world is possible.

The 2021 Food Systems Summit set us on a course to tackle the inefficiencies and inequities built into our food systems.

Food systems need a massive transformation, with the contributions of businesses, academics, research institutions and civil society, to become more efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable.

Governments must work with all partners to incentivize the production and sale of healthy, nutritious food at affordable prices.

On World Food Day, let’s step up the fight against hunger and malnutrition.

Let’s take action to uphold the right to food for a better life and a better future.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ messages on the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction on 13 October 2024 and on World Food Day on 16 October 2024.