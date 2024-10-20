Deaf awareness workshop opens for media practitioners

The Deaf Awareness Workshop for Media Industry Practitioners invites writers, journalists, producers, directors and content creators to deepen their understanding of the deaf culture.

Organized by the Center for Partnership and Development of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde School of Deaf Education and Applied Studies (SDEAS), this initiative is in commemoration of the International Day of Sign Languages and Filipino Sign Language Day.

Designed for communication professionals of all levels, it supports ongoing efforts to promote diversity and inclusion in media by ensuring all communities, including the deaf, are fairly represented.

The educational and engaging session will cover how the media influences public perceptions of the deaf. It equips participants with valuable insights into the unique preferences, experiences, and challenges of the deaf, which are critical to portray them in an accurate and respectful manner. The course highlights practical communication strategies for collaborating and interacting with deaf individuals across platforms, such as using interpreters and recognizing non-verbal cues. It likewise addresses the significance of providing equal access to information and entertainment through media practices, such as incorporating subtitles, closed captions, and sign language interpretation in broadcasts and online content.