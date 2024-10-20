CEU dominates October 2024 Optometrists Licensure Exam

Centro Escolar University once again showcased its excellence in the field of optometry as seven of its graduates secured top spots in the October 2024 Optometrists Licensure Examination.

Leading the pack was Dr. Danielle R. King, who claimed the top rank with an impressive score of 88.87 percent. Other CEU topnotchers included Dr. Joy Carmel O. Balmes and Dr. Jasmin S. Claire Yumul, who tied for 5th place; Dr. Cheeno Z. Sunga, 6th place; Dr. Jomar Christian V. Uy, 8th place; Dr. Genny A. Estallo, 9th place and Dr. Alexandra Ysabel D. Alajar, 10th place.

In total, 126 students from CEU’s optometry program passed the licensure exam, giving the university a passing rate of 99.20 percent for first-time takers. This achievement solidified CEU’s position as the 2nd Top Performing School in the exam.

The CEU School of Optometry, under the leadership of Dean Dr. Elena Borromeo, has consistently produced top-performing graduates, further reinforcing its reputation as a leading institution in health sciences education.