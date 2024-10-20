Binondo hotel introduces unlimited hot pot experience every weekend

Hotel Lucky Chinatown reinvents the gastronomic Binondo experience as it officially launches its newest offering, Unlimited Hot Pot on weekends.

Guests and patrons are invited to indulge in this immersive culinary adventure that offers a wide variety of fresh ingredients, savory broths and an abundance of flavors perfect for all palates, all for P888.

“We are ecstatic to bring this interactive dining experience to our guests right here at the hotel. The joy of sharing a meal and the fun of personally cooking it right at your table is what makes this Unlimited Hot Pot experience truly special,” said Gigi Gaw, Hotel Lucky Chinatown’s hotel manager. “Our chefs bring you a selection of broths and ingredients designed to cater to diverse tastes, ensuring a memorable culinary journey best shared with loved ones.”

The Unlimited Hot Pot set includes a wide selection of fresh meats (beef, pork, or chicken), choices of squid balls, fish tofu, lobster balls, mushroom balls and vegetables; signature broths that cater to varying tastes, from spicy to mild; and house-made dipping sauces for that extra flavor kick. Vegetarian options are available upon request.

This offering, which started last 6 September, is available at the hotel’s restaurant, Café de Chinatown, every Fridays and Saturdays, 6 p.m. onwards. For booking and inquiries, guests may contact 0917-8056062 or (02) 5318 8188. Send an email to stay@hotelluckychinatown.com or visit www.hotelluckychinatown.com/ for more information.