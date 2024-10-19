For the millions of packages being delivered door-to-door here and there by two-wheeled couriers, the packing tape that seals and secures them to the service motorcycles are there to do their thing. But packing tape has more functions than its trivial role in e-commerce.

American fashion model and TV personality Gigi Hadid has given new meaning to the packing tape when she wrapped herself up in a yellow DHL version from her chest to her thighs, and walked the ramp in the unique body-hugging tube at the Vetements Paris Fashion Week last month.

Hadid paired the form-fitting “mini dress,” which was part of the Swiss fashion house’s spring/summer 2025 show, with pointed-toe heels covered with the tape logo, reports New York Post.

However, a Spanish man’s fashion sense, or lack of it, was more daring than Hadid’s stunt.

Spain’s Supreme Court on 3 October upheld the 1,080-euro fine on Alejandro Colomar for public disturbance. He had contested his arrest in 2020 for turning up at a police station in the port of Valencia naked and refused repeated requests to dress, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reports.

Colomar invoked his right to go naked but he was arrested and fined.

In dismissing Colomar’s legal challenge, the Supreme Court said the police order for him to get dressed “‘was necessary to maintain public order and peaceful coexistence,” according to AFP.

Colomar has a history of being fined for stripping in public. He made headlines in Spain in September 2022 for trying to enter a court in Valencia wearing only boots for a trial for walking naked in public.