Phivolcs monitors brief episodes of gray ash over Kanlaon

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) monitored brief episodes of gray ash over Kanlaon Volcano on Saturday morning.

State volcanologists reported that these episodes were caused by continuous degassing from the volcano’s summit crater.

These "ashing" events were observed at 6:41 a.m., 7:01 a.m, and 8:01 a.m. lasting two to six minutes, based on visual observationsz

The events generated light-gray plumes that rose 500 meters above the crater before drifting southwest.

Phivolcs said traces of ash were reported in Brgys. Yubo and Ara-al, La Carlota City, and Brgy. Sag-ang, La Castellana.

Sulfurous fumes were also experienced in Brgy. Yubo. Volcanic sulfur dioxide emissions from the summit crater, based on campaign Flyspec measurements on Friday, averaged 2,769 tonnes per day.

Kanlaon has been degassing increased concentrations of volcanic sulfur dioxide this year at an average rate of 3,383 tonnes daily prior to the 3 June eruption, but emission since then has been particularly elevated at a current average of 4,133 tonnes per day.