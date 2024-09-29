16 Kanlaon tremors logged

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded 16 volcanic earthquakes at Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island on Sunday.

On Saturday, Kanlaon emitted 4,992 tons of sulfur dioxide (SO2). It also produced a voluminous plume that reached 500 meters and drifted southward.

Phivolcs noted that Kanlaon’s edifice is inflated, and Alert Level 2 remains in effect for the volcano.

Due to its continued unrest, entry into the four-kilometer-radius permanent danger zone and flying aircraft close to the volcano’s summit are still restricted.

The public is also warned of possible hazards from steam-driven or phreatic eruptions.

Meanwhile, a three-minute phreatic eruption was recorded at Taal Volcano in Batangas province.

It also emitted 1,510 metric tons of SO2 on Saturday and had a moderate plume emission of 900 meters drifting southwest.

Long-term deflation of the Taal caldera and short-term inflation of the general northern and southeastern flanks of Taal Volcano Island were observed.

Entry into Taal Volcano Island, especially the Main Crater and Daang Kastila fissures, along with occupancy and boating on Taal Lake and flying aircraft close to the volcano, remained prohibited.

Hazards, including steam-driven, phreatic, or gas-driven explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas, are also possible, according to Phivolcs.

Alert Level 1 is in effect for Taal Volcano due to low-level unrest.