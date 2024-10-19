Fair and just

As I greet the new set of officers of the NCRPO Press Association, let me remind our fellow journalists that journalism is a very noble profession. People depend on us, media personalities, for timely, accurate and truthful information.

Just like public officers, we are accountable for our words and actions. As media personalities, we give praise to public officials for doing their jobs well and criticize them for mistakes or wrongdoings.

Indeed, we have an invaluable role in ensuring a vibrant and functioning democracy. However, with the advent of social media, information dissemination has become muddled and the standards of ethical journalism have eroded to accommodate personal gain and expediency, whether we admit it or not. Let’s just be honest.

Let me take for example a story about Senator Cynthia Villar confronting a security guard of a subdivision for allowing motorists without stickers to pass through the subdivision in Las Piñas City. I tried to observe the situation, went there the other day, and, yes, the security personnel allowed me and other motorists to get in without an authorized sticker.

As someone privy to the guard’s actions, we can surmise that the reporter did not do his homework. Well, if the writer could not get in touch with the senator, he could have at least gone to the place and done what I did.

I think the writer failed to consider and observe the very basic tenet of balanced and fair reporting, that is to reach out to all the people concerned, get both sides of the story, and confirm what really happened.

An unverified story can be compared to “hearsay,” “haka-haka,” it is an affront to journalism and an embarrassment to our colleagues who do their jobs properly. Remember, I have been telling my colleagues in the military and police to check, double check, counter check, verify and validate every single piece of information before bringing it out.

I hope that in the end, the time-honored ideals of ethical journalism will prevail — that is to know and personally investigate both sides of the story to ensure that fair and balanced reporting prevail.

For me, as a writer, a theologian and a religious missionary, I call upon the writer to retract his story and issue an apology to Senator Villar.

We all make mistakes, and deserve a second chance. Do it for your readers and for the public. I hope that those responsible will correct this mistake and reach out to Senator Villar for clarity.

To those responsible for the news article, I have nothing against you. I wish you well and I hope you will perform your duty as truthful and responsible informers of our people without fear or favor.

May this error in judgement on the part of the writer serve as a reminder for our journalists to uphold their commitment to responsible, ethical and fair reporting.

Fairness primarily focuses on equity, everything being even, equal; while justice primarily involves rightness, everything being done right.

Just is related to truth and to reason. It is ethical and evenhanded. Fair is related to impartiality, objectivity, an absence of bias. And one of Christ’s parables plays to the heart of those inclinations.

One of the things I have learned from the Order of Preachers is about having justice and peace.

Let us ask God to grant us that peace. Peace in our minds, in our hearts, in our entire beings. May the Peace of the Lord be with us always!

***

The Holy Father Pope Francis has appointed His Excellency the Most Reverend Nolly C. Buco, until now the Auxiliary Bishop of Antipolo and Apostolic Administrator of Catarman, as Bishop of Catarman. The appointment was officially announced in Vatican City on Friday, 18 October, at 12 p.m. (6 p.m. Philippine time). Deo gratias.