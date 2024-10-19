DHSUD rallies CREBA to strengthen 4PH support

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar on Friday urged the Chamber of Real Estate Builders’ Association Inc. (CREBA) to strengthen its support for the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program (4PH), the flagship housing initiative of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s administration.

During CREBA’s Annual National Convention in Clark, Pampanga, held during National Shelter Month, Acuzar highlighted the significance of the event as an avenue to promote resilience and inclusivity in the housing sector.

Acuzar acknowledged the challenges faced by partner-developers in implementing the 4PH Program but commended their commitment to contributing to the government’s goal of addressing the country’s housing gaps.

“The government cannot do it alone. We need the support of all stakeholders. We need private partners including CREBA and other developers' groups. Now more than ever, we need to work together, we need to unite, collaborate and continuously engage to ensure we complement each other's efforts,” said Secretary Acuzar.

“Together, let us turn these challenges into opportunities toward our shared goal of providing safe, decent yet affordable shelters to Filipinos in sustainable communities patungo sa mas maunlad at mas matatag na Bagong Pilipinas,” he added.

The housing secretary praised CREBA for its continued collaboration with the administration in addressing Filipinos’ housing needs.

“Hanga po ako sa katatagan ng CREBA bilang isang organisasyon at sa patuloy n’yong pakikipag-tulungan sa gobyerno upang mas mapabuti ang ating sektor,” he stressed.

Themed “Philippine Real Estate and Housing: Navigating the Next Decade,” this year’s national convention featured seven sessions discussing topics such as the interrelation of the national economy and real estate practice, community building, and future trends and challenges in housing and urban development, particularly in relation to 4PH implementation.

The convention gathered industry leaders to lead discussions, sharing their expertise with emerging practitioners and exchanging insights with seasoned professionals.

The initial sessions focused on the importance of industry partnerships and collaboration, the balance between human settlements and food security, and effective strategies in environment, tourism, and green building.

Acuzar expressed full support for CREBA’s initiatives in mobilizing its members to make a difference in the country’s housing and urban development sector.