Two men arrested for illegal drugs, firearms in Pateros

Personnel of Pateros Municipal Police arrested two men in a buy-bust operation resulting in the seizure of illegal drugs and an unlicensed firearm.

The operation was conducted around 9:00 p.m. on 17 October 2024, in the said municipality.

The suspects were identified as alias Marc, 46 years old, and alias Melchor , 54 years old, construction worker.

The operation took place at Brgy. Sta. Ana, Pateros, Metro Manila, wherein recovered from the suspects were 10 plastic sachets of suspected shabu with an estimated weight of two grams and a street value of P13,600.00, two P100 bills, one gray Xiaomi cellular phone, one coin purse, and cash money amounting to P150.00.

Subsequently, recovered from the alias mark is a .38 revolver without a serial number loaded with three live rounds of ammunition.

The arrested suspects are now under the custody of the Pateros MPS. A complaint for violation of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive rous Drugs Act of 2002) and Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act) is being prepared against the arrested suspects.