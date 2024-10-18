SUBSCRIBE NOW
TNT makes PBA Governors' Cup finals

TNT took the win in Game 5 over Rain or Shine, 113-95, in the semifinals of the Philippine Basketball Association Governors' Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City Friday evening.

The Tropang Giga became the first team this conference season to book a spot in the best-of-seven championship series.

A triple by RR Pogoy with two seconds left in the second quarter capped a 13-0 run where TNT led by 17, 56-39.

"I think the story of the game was on that run, on that stretch. I think that wore them down," Tropang Giga head coach Chot Reyes said.

Whoever wins between San Miguel Beer and the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel in the other semis match-ups will face the Tropang Giga in the finals.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had another monstrous night with 36 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists as TNT finished its semifinal series at 4-1.

