CAUTIOUS APPROACH: Ginebra braces for San Miguel fightback

Games today:

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

5 p.m. — TNT vs Rain or Shine

7:30 p.m. — Ginebra vs San Miguel Beer

It was surprisingly easy in Game 1.

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel head coach Tim Cone expects to see a different San Miguel Beer come Game 2 of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup semifinals today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The multi-titled mentor felt fatigue played a big factor in the Beermen’s sluggish outing which his men took advantage of to draw first blood in their best-of-seven series.

However, there’s no guarantee their second duel will again be another easy picking considering the capability of the star-studded Beermen to come back — whether they’re tired or not.

“I’m sure they’re gonna be ready to beat us in Game 2. I mean, that’s just the way when two really good teams battle each other. No one dominates for any length of time,” Cone said as the Kings get ready for an all-out brawl at 7:30 p.m.

Justin Brownlee was lights out from the four-point area, drilling a league-best 5-of-6 quadruples in Ginebra’s 122-105 drubbing of San Miguel in Game 1 Wednesday night at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

He fired 33 points, including 20 in a huge third quarter storm that gave the Kings control of the match, while Stephen Holt submitted 30 against the visibly exhausted Beermen, who came off a grueling five-game quarterfinals battle against Converge.

“Honestly, we’re not gonna feel sorry for ‘em. It’s not our job to feel sorry for ‘em. We’re gonna take advantage of every little thing that we can and if they’re gonna be tired we’d try and take advantage of that,” Cone said.

With just a day of rest, June Mar Fajardo, EJ Anosike, CJ Perez and the rest of San Miguel Beer are in a tough situation to level the series and avoid getting down a deeper hole.

Meanwhile, defending champion TNT also aims at a 2-0 series lead against Rain or Shine in their 5 p.m. showdown.

TNT head coach Chot Reyes understands that defense will be the Tropang Giga’s best weapon against the running game of the much younger Elasto Painters.

In its 90-81 Game 1 victory, TNT held Rain or Shine to just 37 percent shooting from the field. The Tropang Giga even outscored the Elasto Painters, 26-21, in fastbreak points.

“The only way we can win this series is through our defense. They’re the No. 2 team in scoring, No. 1 in field goal and fastbreak points and we’re No. 1 in defensive stops. So, for us to win, we have to limit their production,” Reyes said.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who came an assist shy of a triple-double, RR Pogoy, Calvin Oftana and Rey Nambatac led the way for TNT, which lost veteran Kelly Williams early in the first quarter to a calf injury.

They are expected to bring the same energy to match up against the fightback of Rain or Shine behind Aaron Fuller, Jhonard Clarito, who was limited to just six points, Adrian Nocum, Anton Asistio and Gian Mamuyac.

Despite the setback, Elasto Painters mentor Yeng Guiao keeps a positive outlook on their chances of turning things around.

“I still feel good,” he said.