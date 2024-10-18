TecPlata handles Argentina’s 1st carbon-neutral container

TecPlata has reached a significant milestone by handling the first carbon-neutral container in Argentina, marking a pivotal step in the company’s ongoing commitment to sustainability. This achievement solidifies TecPlata’s position as a leader in innovative logistics solutions, driving the industry towards more environmentally responsible practices.

In partnership with Petrocuyo, LOGIN, and Carbon+, TecPlata successfully implemented practices that prioritize environmental responsibility while ensuring operational efficiency. The company’s carbon-neutral port logistics initiative sets a new standard in the logistics sector, demonstrating TecPlata’s dedication to fostering a greener future and significantly impacting the environment.

TecPlata, a port terminal located in the greater Buenos Aires area, was granted a 30-year concession in October 2008 by the Consorcio de Gestión del Puerto La Plata to build and operate an all-purpose port terminal. Built with an investment of US$450 million, TecPlata is Argentina’s most modern container terminal, with an initial capacity of 450,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) and the potential to expand to 1 million TEUs in its second phase of development.

This milestone not only reinforces TecPlata’s commitment to driving sustainable practices but also showcases the company’s role in revolutionizing the logistics industry in Argentina, making a meaningful environmental impact as the first Argentine port to achieve carbon neutrality.

The milestone is also a testament to the broader vision of TecPlata’s parent company, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI). Established in 1988 and headquartered in Manila, Philippines, ICTSI specializes in port development, management, and operations across developed and emerging markets in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. With a portfolio that spans these regions, ICTSI is recognized globally for its public-private partnerships, focused on sustainable development and supported by corporate social responsibility initiatives.