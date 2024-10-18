RIIZE's rise and sudden controversies

The rising K-pop group RIIZE entered the K-pop scene with their debut album, "Get A Guitar," on 4 September 2023, followed by the release of their single "Talk Saxy" on 27 October the same year. However, just as the industry anticipated their success, controversies broke out that left both the group and its fans in turmoil.

Indefinite Hiatus of Seunghan



Seunghan, a member of RIIZE, halted his musical activities with the team in 2023 following controversies sparked by online rumors about his private life prior to his official debut. These rumors emerged after photos of him smoking as a minor and kissing his partner circulated on the internet, enraging some fans.

SM Entertainment, RIIZE’s management company, announced on 22 November 2023 that Seunghan would step back from group activities, citing his desire to "take time off for his team" as the rumors could potentially compromise RIIZE’s rise as a rookie group.

Seunghan posted a handwritten apology on Weverse, a fan communication platform, expressing remorse for his past actions. "I'm really sorry… I know very well that my rash actions in the past have hurt so many people. I'll sincerely reflect on myself and strive harder to become a better person," he wrote.

The agency, in a statement, mentioned that they have already identified the source of the leaked photos and assured the public that they will take legal action for defamation, cybercrime, and intimidation.

Since then, RIIZE has continued its activities as a sextet with members Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Sohee, and Anton.

Fan Response: "RIIZE is 7"

While some fans, known as BRIIZE, are disappointed with Seunghan's past actions, the majority—especially international fans—criticize SM Entertainment for treating Seunghan unfairly. They argue that Seunghan does not deserve to be on hiatus, as he is simply a human being capable of making mistakes.

Despite Seunghan’s absence, RIIZE continued its activities in South Korea and abroad, releasing new songs and holding their first-ever fan concert tour. During the 2024 RIIZE FAN-CON TOUR 'RIIZING DAY' in various countries, fans held up banners reading "RIIZE IS 7" and chanted the phrase multiple times as a call for Seunghan’s return to the group.

Fans also frequently comment "RIIZE IS 7" on the group’s social media posts and use the hashtag #RIIZEIS7 to draw attention to the issue and express their desire for Seunghan’s comeback.

Backlash After Seunghan’s Brief Return

Following a series of comebacks with six members, it was announced that Seunghan would finally return after a 10-month hiatus on 11 October. However, the news was met with conflicting reactions. While some fans were excited, others organized boycotts and protests, demanding Seunghan’s permanent removal from the group.

Protests reached a boiling point when a thousand death wreaths, with messages like “RIIZE IS 6” and "Soul of the deceased, rest in peace," were placed outside SM Entertainment’s building, reflecting opposition to Seunghan’s return.